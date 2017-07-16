Letters: Trump is right to leave Paris Climate Accord

The Paris accord is a treaty. Politicians use all kinds of weasel words to get around the truth. (See Obamacare where a fee became a tax before the U.S. Supreme Court.) This treaty has never been ratified by the Senate, which is required by our Constitution.

Obama used an “executive agreement” to approve the treaty. The Washington Times reported on Aug. 29, 2016: “White House senior adviser Brian Deese said the president has the legal authority to ratify the accord without the two-thirds Senate vote required for treaties. He said the pact negotiated by 195 countries in December is merely an executive agreement.”

Under this executive agreement, Obama committed $3 billion to help under developed countries meet their goals. Sounds like a good idea — right? Not so fast. The money was to be distributed through the United Nations. We all know how efficient they are — he says sarcastically.

Secondly, our Constitution states that the House of Representatives allocates funds. That hasn’t been done, either.

Trump could negotiate a better deal, but the other 194 countries love Obama and want his deal.

BOB SUTHERLAND

Butler

Authority on school buses

I worked for Johnson City Transit System for six years as a transit bus driver (not a school bus driver). I did, however, have occasion to ride school buses as an observer.

In my opinion, the driver should be just that — a driver. He can’t make the stops and keep order. It’s not possible.

There needs to be a teacher or someone in authority the watch the students.

Most people don’t know that a few years ago buses were required to have high back seats for safety. You can’t even see the small children because of this.

LARRY CHURCH

Johnson City