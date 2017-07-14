Letters: Finding common ground on public schools

I, too, am a product of public schools, and both my daughters received their educations in the Johnson City Public Schools. I believe that free public education is one of the greatest services a democracy can provide its citizens. Like Horvath, I believe that “pulling money from low-performing public schools and allowing those students to choose another [for-profit (my words)] school does not solve any problems and can actually make those schools worse.”

And, she is also correct when she says these alternative school choices do not have a proven track record for successfully educating their students. I would suggest that concerned citizens — not just parents, but everyone who has an interest in the success of our children and the future of our nation — push their legislators for support for our public schools.

Along with volunteer activities Horvath suggests, call your legislators. Tell them Tennessee needs a fair funding formula that creates equality across all school systems in our state, so all children have access to the best education we can provide them. Tell them that you do not support a voucher system that will pull needed funds from our public schools. And tell them that our public school teachers need better pay and more of a voice in what happens in their schools.

See, there is some common ground between progressives and conservatives. Let’s build on that and quit the bashing.

NANCY FISCHMAN

Johnson City

The president’s faults

I appreciate anyone who speaks up for our public schools as Rebecca Horvath did in her Community Voices column published on July 9, and for that I say: “Thank you.” I wish, though, she had resisted the discordant first three paragraphs trashing liberals and, I assume, the increasing segment of the American public who can’t stomach Donald Trump’s trashing of the office of the president.

Contrary to Horvath’s sweeping statements about our motivation, all any of us want is for the president to demonstrate competence and respect for the hallowed office he holds, to stop the infantile tweets and incessant lying, to come clean about his finances and stop using the office for his and his family’s personal financial gain and (this is so important) show a willingness to learn and grow in character commiserate with the office he holds. That last would include humility.

From all I can gather from the many months Trump has been on center stage, I think it is obvious that our president is amoral, which means he does not think rules of law, societal norms defining decency and decorum and societal norms of morality apply to him or to the people whom he chooses to surround and support him.

JOHN BAKER

Johnson City