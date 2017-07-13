Letters: Being taught how to deliver bad news

He cited Cornell and Stanford as two schools that prepare students. Through my husband, a retired East Tennessee State University College of Medicine faculty member; my son and daughter-in-law, both graduates of the College of Medicine; and my own work as a standardized patient at the College of Medicine, I know for certain that medical, pharmacy, nursing and clinical psychology students at these ETSU colleges receive just the kind of training Roberts refers to through the communications course developed by Dr. Forrest Lang, a retired medical school faculty member.

All first-year students in these programs are required to take this course, which presents different patient scenarios each week. Toward the end of the semester, the students are presented with two difficult cases — breaking bad news and decisions at the end of life. Roberts says a business professor he knows ”practices difficult conversations before he has them” and medical schools need to teach doctors to do the same.

Thanks to Dr. Lang and the other professors who have developed and taught in the communications course and other death and dying courses at the university, ETSU’s students preparing to become health care professionals are receiving training in this area comparable to esteemed schools, such as Cornell and Stanford.

JUDY CHAMPNEY

Johnson City

Pray earnestly

The information given by Dr. Andrew Spitznas in his letter to the Forum on June 29 is in need of correction. The scriptures he refers to are taken from Matthew 6. Jesus did not denounce prayer in public as implied by Spitznas. Jesus denounced hypocrites who only pray in public in order to get attention. They were not followers of Christ.

It was all about them and what they could gain. Sound familiar? Then Jesus tells us how to pray. There was nothing said that bans praying in public. I Thessalonans 5:17 tells us to “pray without ceasing.”

By just seeing what one wants to see or by only choosing scriptures that fit our lifestyles to live by is a dangerous path to take.

PASTOR MIKE ALEXANDER

New Harvest Baptist Church

Johnson City