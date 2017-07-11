Letters: How mean can Democrats be on health reform?

It is hard to understand how he justifies his charge that Democrats shunned the process for crafting the two Trumpcare bills when not only were none invited, but the deliberations were Republican-only, behind-closed-doors processes. The first “wonderful” bill couldn’t even get enough Republican support to hold the vote.

The second, which tried to bridge gaps between Republican hardliners and the moderates barely passed, with many Republicans joining Democrats to vote against it.

The Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) was debated on the floors of both House and Senate, where Republican senators participated (like adults) and Republican amendments were included. House Republicans were invited to do the same, but opted out of the process. They chose to use their debate time mostly mouthing the Fox News mantras, like “death panels” and “killing Granny.”

It was a childish display that Roe seems to have either forgotten or blocked from his memory.

The Democrats bent over backwards to create a market-based plan and included affected parties (like hospitals, physicians, insurance groups-and Republicans) unlike the exclusive process Republicans have chosen. Please note that you will not find a health care-related professional group, except Big Pharma and Big Insurance, that supports the “excellent” bill Roe defends.

Close to home, the Tennessee Hospital Association has given the House and Senate versions a big thumbs down and is actively lobbying both our senators to reject the Senate plan.

MARION GROVER

Johnson City