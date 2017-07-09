Letters: Keep the parts of Obamacare that are working

The Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) did that and helped far more persons in that bracket than it hurt.

U.S. Rep. Phil Roe speaks of personal responsibility, but in the real world if your monthly “take home” is $3,000 per month and you have a family, you can’t afford $1,200 per month for health insurance. I don’t hear any of his wealthy friends complaining that we are subsidizing (with our federal tax dollars) the flood insurance coverage on their beach houses. Health insurance is like flood Insurance in that the private sector can’t price a product (at least one that will provide any type of coverage) that the public can buy and make a profit without some type of government program.

Keep the good parts of Obamacare, implement a Medicaid program similar to what Gov. Bill Haslam has proposed in Tennessee, eliminate the employer coverage mandate and reporting requirements (job killers for sure) and implement some tax breaks and benefits for the people in the higher income brackets who have to buy their own coverage. They are entitled to help, too.

WILLIAM PRENDERGAST

Elizabethton

Read the bill

I think we can all agree that nothing is good without our health and well being. Really, is any one thing more important in life?

This one truth makes me wonder what our representatives could possibly be thinking while attempting to push the bill known as Trumpcare. I’m challenging everyone to read it, review it, contemplate it,and then tell me it does not resemble a kind of genocide.

DEBORAH ROYALTY

Johnson City

Keep it local

Regarding the recent Question of the Week, I am in total support of Johnson City Mayor David Tomita’s position to not join other mayors in expressing support for the Paris Climate Accord.

Our City Commission should continue to spend its time and energy on local issues.

DENIS RATLIFF

Johnson City