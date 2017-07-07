Letters: Taking the lead on climate change

Granted, that message should come from Washington for the country at large, but because it hasn’t, each community must take the lead. More violent weather is already demonstrating the threatening effects of global warming. Storms, droughts, wildfires, floods and other weather disasters don’t stop at the the city limits.

I agree that it would be well for Tomita to have the agreement of the City Commission before signing the climate action statement, and I should hope such endorsement would be readily forthcoming. I have been very proud of Johnson City’s leadership in curbside recycling and other steps to reduce pollution. It’s time for us to take a leadership role again.

SALLY GERHART

Johnson City

More to do

I applaud the Press reporter for bringing the matter of climate action to the Johnson City mayor’s attention. David Tomita’s apparent rejection of the supportive decision, which other Tennessee mayors have taken, to carry on with our country’s commitment under the Paris climate accord is disappointing, andI hope, not final.

Climate change doesn’t halt at national or other geographic boundaries. Whether Paris or India, Pacific islands going under, Gatlinburg burning with the recently expanded and more intense wildfires, or Doe River or Dry Creek flash floods washing away homes and killing people — much pain and cost from climate change is already happening everywhere. It is imperative — even on moral grounds to protect our children’s and grandchildren’s future — that citizens and community leaders stand together to carry forward the goals of the international agreement to forestall worsening of climate change.

CATHY LANDY

Jonesborough