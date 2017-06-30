A plan to restore morality and wisdom in government

• Learn more about American history and how our government’s three branches were designed to keep each other in check. Read the Constitution again.

• Keep learning and choose responsible news sources like PBS’s “Newshour.” Avoid the biased, mudslinging far-left and far-right media.

• Communicate knowingly with my Washington representatives.

• Put country before party. Respect the wisdom of responsible members of both parties.

• Balance my attitudes about America’s strengths and weaknesses. Be both grateful and watchful.

• Above all, be faithful to God and his kingdom. Care about others. Heed his command to: “Act justly, to love mercy and to walk humbly with him.” (Micah 6:8).

NANCY ROSS

Johnson City

A winning idea

As a regular user of the Tweetsie Trail and the Virginia Creeper Trail, I would certainly support the creation of the Overmountain Victory Trail. Both the Tweetsie and Virginia Creeper trails are huge draws for this area and I can’t imagine this new trail doing anything other than adding to that draw.

Is an Overmountain Victory Trail a good idea? Absolutely.

STEVE BRASWELL

Piney Flats

Cruel health bills

Nothing can be more important right now than looking closely at what the party in power is threatening to do to our health care system. Its bills are not just mean, they are cruel.

Who could possibly want to cut those who are most vulnerable, those who are most sick and disabled, those who are hopeless with cancer and those suffering from opioid addiction from a health care plan?

The Republican bills in the House and Senate would cut off these folks from health care. We are the richest country in the history of the world. We can afford to make good health care available to all. Sure, the rich will get a lot more money. Will that money make up for the suffering and death they cause?

ROSS SPEARS

Johnson City