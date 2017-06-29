Letters: When flawed beliefs harm children

I guess this gentleman hasn’t read the Sermon on the Mount recently because he doesn’t realize that Jesus actually denounced public prayer. So once again in Bible Belt politics, ostentatious piety wins out over charity, and the safety of our young people is held hostage to our elected officials’ flawed belief systems.

As a parent of two college students, I am outraged at the cold-hearted pettiness that allows politicians to play chicken with our children’s lives.

This is exactly the type of “public service” we don’t need. If these commissioners don’t quickly mend their ways, I hope the good people of Sullivan County will vote in conscientious replacements at the next election.

DR. ANDREW SPITZNAS

Johnson City

Who benefits?

Concerning the “Tennessee Hearing Act,” what a surprise. I had no idea my Tennessee legislators were concerned about my hearing, or that they decided to protect my hearing by legalizing silencers.

Is this so I won’t hear the shooting at a mall by a deranged person? So I won’t know to run for cover? So no one will be aware and call the police for help?

Why was the “illegal” status changed? Idaho is the home state of Republican Congressman Mike Crapo, a sponsor of legislation that started this. “The return on that would be huge,” said Philip Sansotta, the online marketing manager for Gemtech, an Idaho company that has made silencers since the 1970s.

This is only helping the companies that manufacture silencers. Now we know why and it has nothing to do with my hearing.

JO ANN FERNSTROM

Telford