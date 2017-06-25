Letters: A dangerous one-lane tunnel

I have contacted state Rep. Matthew Hill, R-Jonesborough, and state Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City, as well as U.S. Sen Bob Corker, on this matter. They have been in contact with Washington County Highway Superintendent Johnny Deakins Jr. and Washington County Mayor Dan Eldridge about this matter. However, we have not been able to get anything done.

I have contacted Johnson City Public Works Director Phil Pindzola and he said he would definitely put up a traffic light there if it were in the city.

This tunnel was OK in the horse and buggy days, but it’s not OK for the high volume of traffic we see in this area today. We need Deakins and Eldridge to step up and use a few of our tax dollars on matters like this instead of other unnecessary projects.

Voters should remember these problems when they go to the polls. We need to elect better people who will take care of our needs.

JERRY CLARK

Johnson City

Makes good sense

The state of Franklin is an important part of the history of Tennessee. It’s appropriate that our city has a major thoroughfare bearing its name.

Evidently, there has been a misunderstanding of a proposal to change the name of a part of State of Franklin Road to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Only the portion of the highway from the Bristol Highway to Sunset Drive would change.

The portion from Sunset Drive past the Johnson City Medical Center, East Tennessee State University and through downtown to where it merges into East Main Street at Legion Street near the Municipal and Safety Building will still bear the name State of Franklin.

Changing the name of only the remainder of State of Franklin Road to honor Dr. King makes good sense because it’s a major thoroughfare, because State of Franklin makes a significant turn at Sunset Drive and because hardly anyone’s postal address would change.

DONALD SHAFFER

Johnson City