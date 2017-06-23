Letters: Why is the city manager wearing a new hat?

Well, if the new assistant city manager will be over the day-to-day operations, who is responsible if or when the operations perform poorly? Will it be the assistant manager, who is in charge, or the city manager, who will no longer be in control of the day-to-day operations? Absurd.

What are the two other assistant city managers going to do since they will no longer be over city departments? In reality, the new assistant city manager will actually be the city manager.

The City Commission wants Peterson to focus on economic development and other issues, not the day-to-day operations of the city. Peterson will join Diana Cantler, manager of the Johnson City Development Authority; Mitch Miller, CEO of the Washington County Economic Development Authority; Alicia Summers, WCEDA development director; Rebecca Davis, WCEDA operations manager and Gary Mabrey, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce, all who focus on economic development.

I’m sure adding Peterson to the long list of economic talent we have in Johnson City will deliver significant economic growth.

JIM WILSON

Johnson City

Roe’s misinformation

What is Congressman Phil Roe thinking?

He confuses the budget items of SNAP, Medicaid, and other programs with Social Security and Medicare, which are separate funds paid for by actively working Americans.

Roe contends that President Obama “let the wheels fall off” defense even though we have the largest defense budget per capita of any country, and more than all the other countries combined.

He discounts the Congressional Budget Office estimate that over 23 million Americans will lose their health insurance under Trumpcare and claims it is less than half that. Sorry, but even half — that’s nearly 12 million Americans — is too many to lose their health safety net.

Roe likes the measures in support of veterans, maybe because he caught heat for Congress voting down additional funds for veterans last year.

He thinks the Russia investigation is a “a big nothing.” Until we know for sure, none of us can make that statement in good faith.

He says President Trump is a “cheerleader” for America. Too bad the man isn’t a cheerleader for Americans. Is Roe?

SHERRY HART

Butler