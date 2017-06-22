Letters: Keep the fluoride in Jonesborough's water

As one of the 13,000 citizens who pay for fluoridated public drinking water in Jonesborough and Washington County, and as the daughter of a highly educated and renowned local dentist, who endorsed fluoridation and witnessed its benefits for public health care, I want to keep our fluoride.

Fluoridation in public drinking water has been endorsed by health care professionals, the American Dental Association and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Dr. Allen Burleson, who has practiced dentistry locally for 34 years, appeared before Jonesborough officials months ago and presented crucial health facts and figures regarding the importance of fluoride in public drinking water.

Yet one alderman, who has no dental expertise, erroneously brushed off all of Burleson’s years of hands-on expertise and knowledge. Burleson told aldermen that research indicating fluoride has absolutely no benefit in drinking water is untrue.

On June 11, the Johnson City Press printed a column written by Dr. David Kirschke, who is the Northeast Regional Health Officer for the Tennessee Department of Health in Johnson City, that provided insight on the importance of keeping fluoride in our public drinking water. We can only pray that the Jonesborough Board of Mayor and Aldermen read this article and believe these true scientific facts. Keep our fluoride!

MARY ANNE SNYDER-SOWERS

Gray

A full stop

At least twice over the last several months, power outages have caused traffic lights to temporarily fail in Johnson City. Both times, over a period of just 5 to 10 minutes each, I saw dozens of motorists plowing through darkened, major intersections at high rates of speed — oblivious to the danger. And I saw several near accidents and angry motorists.

Tennessee law clearly provides that if a traffic light is not working, the driver must come to a full stop and proceed only if safe to do so. If two vehicles approach from different directions, drivers must fully stop and take turns like at a stop sign.

These are things we learned when we got our drivers licenses. Not knowing the law is no defense and put’s us all at high risk.

JENNIFER HELTON HANN

Jonesborough