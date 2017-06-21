Letters: Commissioners who will stand up for Gray

Here are the reasons:

• The rezoning and new census will cost the taxpayers anywhere from $100,000 to $300,000.

• We will have a smaller voice as a county.

• We need our commissioners to stand up for us in Gray. We are always having issues because Johnson City (which doesn’t own us, but has some property here in Gray) has different visions for us here in the county. These visions include a methadone clinic near Daniel Boone High School.

I want county commissioners who will stand up for our agricultural community and who won’t sell us out for tax dollars. We need commissioners who will keep our little town of Gray like the Mayberry that it is.

MELONY OGAN

Gray

Take them to court

I think Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery should file a lawsuit against opioid manufacturers, as Ohio’s attorney general has already done.

Tennessee has a serious problem with opioid addiction. Many of the opioids taken by Tennessee residents cause dangerous addictions. I believe the manufacturers are aware of the problems their drugs impose on our state’s population, especially OxyContin and Percocet.

Doctors and pharmacists should warn patients and drug manufacturers should do more to warn the public.

GEORGE BOTTCHER

Johnson City

More ETSU audits

Former East Tennessee State University tennis coach Yaser Zaatini, who resigned suddenly in March, was found by an audit committee to have been engaged in a “fairly sophisticated” scheme dating back as far as 2010 that resulted in $85,674.41 (or more) in questionable expenses. Why were these expenses not found sooner?

No one employee should go without being audited on a yearly basis. (And I am sure there are accounting students majoring in auditing who would get great experience doing such auditing and not cost the school one cent.) And surprise audits would help even more.

ETSU is also increasing tuition for various programs, thus raising the price students will have to pay to attend the school. ETSU needs to try auditing on a regular basis rather than constantly raising tuition.

TRULA HALEY

Butler