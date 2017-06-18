Letters: AHCA is on a 'glide path' to disaster

Never before have people who have always felt their own health insurance was secure while others were excluded been in such jeopardy themselves if the Senate behaves like the House.

All indications from what can be learned about what is happening behind closed doors is that not much will change from what the House concocted. The main difference appears to be that the most objectionable parts will be delayed until after the mid-term elections so that vulnerable politicians will not be at risk.

Republican Rob Portman has coined what one reporter called a “moronic catch phrase” to explain it. ”It’s expansion on a glide path,” which can be compared to a gradually tightening noose. This is how they plan to get moderate Republicans to hold their noses and vote for this cruel mess.

Those moderate Republicans include Tennessee’s Sens. Lamar Alexander and Bob Corker, both of whom are reportedly among those likely to cave to Senate Leader Mitch McConnell’s pressure.

It is time to call and write to our senators. Alexander can be reached at 1-202-224-4944, or Tri-Cities Airport, 2525 Highway 75, Suite 101, Blountville, TN 37617. Contact Corker at 1-202-224-3344, or 1105 E. Jackson Blvd, Suite 4, Jonesborough, TN 37659.

We should ask for a written response to know what they estimate their personal financial gain from the huge tax break for the wealthy included in their bill. Both are multi-millionaires, particularly Corker, who is reportedly the richest person serving in the Senate.

MARION GROVER

Johnson City

Puzzling question

The Washington County School System was forced to cut $1.4 million from its proposed budget, as well as cut 10 teaching positions and 14 teaching aids. The system’s enrollment has also declined in recent years.

So how can the county build and operate a new middle school?

PAT SWEENEY

Elizabethton

Socialist rant

I propose the Johnson City Press change its name to the Johnson City Leftist Enquirer. The editorial page column from Froma Harrop under the headline, "France leads the Anti-Trump resistance," reached a new low for journalism.

There was nothing factual, real or newsworthy in her usual left-wing socialist rantings. I challenge the Press to be a part of the solution to making America better instead of being a part of a left-wing socialist agenda that is trying to drag us down into the gutter.

GARY DEAN BURLESON

Johnson City