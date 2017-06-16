Letters: Public lands deserve continued protection

Yet he deemed the public lands’ most fundamental asset to be their “essential democracy — the preservation of the scenery, of the forests, of the wilderness life and the wilderness game for the people as a whole, instead of leaving the enjoyment thereof to be confined to the very rich.”

Republican Members of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives carried the Antiquities Act forward early in the 20th century, primarily to put a stop to destruction of Native American sites in the Southwest. It authorized either the president or the Congress to set aside as national monuments on lands already owned by the federal government, “historic landmarks and other objects of historic or scientific interest.”

Teddy signed the act into law on June 8, 1906 and designated the Grand Canyon under it. With Natchez Trace National Scenic Trail under Calvin Coolidge, a Marine National Monument under George W. Bush and Bears Ear National Monument under Obama, nearly every president, of either party, has used the law to protect some 170 such landmark symbols of our national history.

According to a Baltimore Sun column published in this paper on May 16, President Trump thinks the monuments are an “abusive [and] massive federal land grab.” His April 26 Executive Order calls for review and possible revocation of 26 of these.

Citizens who, like Teddy, value the “essential democracy” of the public lands, can submit comments to the Department of the Interior on this matter, until July 10.

FRANCES LAMBERTS

Jonesborough