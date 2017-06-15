Letters: Who is minding business at City Hall?

She has repeatedly called the city asking why it is not being mowed. I have also called city officials on her behalf. They say they will find out what is wrong and call back. A call has never been returned.

Is anyone with responsibility working at City Hall? She pays taxes and they work for the taxpayers.

LUCILLE GOODMAN

Johnson City

A pathetic person

I say this to the person who stole my grandson’s Champs package on June 8 at The Mall in Johnson City, which contained a new T-shirt in it: I hope karma gets you good.

My grandson earned money the hard way — he worked for it. He worked for it and then had the pleasure of picking out his own shirt only to have someone steal it at the food court. That person is pathetic and I am sickened by his actions.

CANDY CASEY

Erwin

Comey is no hero

While I'm not surprised that the Press ran a lead article from the Associated Press that portrays James Comey as some kind of national hero, I am disappointed that you don't have your readers’ best interests in mind.

You could print the rest of the story and let your readers decide who they believe. Since the article was so biased toward Comey, I would like to point out some things that actually benefit President Trump.

Comey admitted that the president was never the subject of any investigation being conducted by the FBI. There is no proof of any kind that the Trump campaign colluded with the Russians to change the outcome of the election.

Comey called the president a liar with no proof other than his own recollections of past events. He proved himself to be a coward in the face of people he worked for by not confronting them or resigning his position.

He also colluded with the Hillary Clinton campaign and Attorney General Loretta Lynch to downplay the email problem Clinton had lied about. He is a leaker who broke the law in doing so.

JONATHAN LINK

Johnson City