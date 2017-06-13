Letters: Trump apologist is blinded to the truth

He attacks conservatives for not backing Trump, who is neither conservative or rational. His defense of this egomaniac whose only concern is not for the country, or even his party, but only for himself and his unstoppable ego. Everything about Trump reeks of untruths and exaggerations, yet people like Prager continue to pretend that all is well.

Even some of Trump's Tennessee supporters are beginning to see the light of the man's incompetence, yet Prager goes on. How he can justify continuing to support this man and his team of crooked hangers-on surprises me. But then again, nothing in light of who the American people chose surprises me.

We can only hope that if this goes on for four years, it will not take us 40 years to undo it. Meanwhile to Prager and others of his ilk, Trump is not a conservative nor a liberal,

nor an independent. He is first and foremost a Trumpist and to pretend that he is anything else is worse that naiveté — it is lunacy.

DR. DAVID FAGELSON

Johnson city

Unfair policy for cats

I was recently denied an adoption of a 10-month-old cat from the Unicoi County Animal Shelter because I did not agree to keep the cat as an indoor-only pet. I was told the cat had been at the shelter since it was a young kitten and therefore it would not survive outside.

I was told that none of their cats could be adopted if they would be kept as an outdoor pet or even as an indoor/outdoor pet. I disagree with the operating policy and made a complaint to the governing board at its last two monthly meetings.

I was asked to complete an application and was later told that although my application was acceptable, they would not allow me to adopt the cat. The board gives the director of the shelter the authority to approve or disapprove all adoptions and ultimately supported the decision to allow the indoor-only adoption requirement.

I feel the shelter is being too strict with the adoptions and therefore operating as a privately funded animal rescue. The shelter is partially funded by taxpayer money and I feel that it should not be so strict.

The cat I tried to adopt was not old, disabled, injured, altered (declawed), deaf, blind, or had any other medical condition that would warrant a “special” case adoption. It had been kept at the shelter for 10 months using taxpayer money. I feel this is wrong for the animal's sake and wrong use of taxpayer money.

SUSAN CULVER

Jonesborough