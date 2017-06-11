Letters: There are local heroes who deserve to be honored

If you look at the history of this community, there’s no better name for a road than State of Franklin and to rename it would be a tragedy in itself, especially when local and state history is taking a back seat more and more in our schools. Having roads and streets named in every city does not make a person extra special or remembered more. Actually I feel it does the opposite.

There is no question that Martin Luther King Jr. was a great man, but so were George Young, James H. Kincade, Warren H. Mack, Hiawatha L. E. Perry, Wastel W. Stevens and Hobert T. Rollins, and they were all from here. They, too, fought for equality, fairness and unity and they too gave their lives for it and also to defend our nation and those of other nations.

There are no roads or streets or parks named for them, nor do they have a federal holiday and special ceremonies held in their names each year.

They deserve to be remembered just as much as anyone and maybe more than someone who is not from here and is already known all across our great nation. God bless the peacemakers and those who defend the rights of us all.

ALLEN D. JACKSON

Jonesborough

A better option

State of Franklin Road should not be renamed for Martin Luther King Jr. Tennessee history matters, too. After all, State of Franklin was the name originally selected while seeking statehood.

What happened to the idea of renaming Legion Street to MLK Jr. boulevard or street? I think that would be a much better option.

JIMMY HAYES

Johnson City

Money talks

As usual, money takes precedence over American safety. Weapons should not be sold to any Mideast country.

Saudi Arabia, like Russia, is not our ally. Saudi Arabia was involved with the 9/11 attacks and now President Trump has signed an arms deal with it. Another treasonous act by Trump and the GOP.

JACQUELINE EDMONDSON

Johnson City