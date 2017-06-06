Adults also need to be immunized

During this past legislative session, I introduced Senate Joint Resolution 250 to emphasize the importance of adult immunizations for Tennesseans and am proud that it was approved by the state General Assembly.

When we think about vaccines, we typically think of children. Whether it is a checkup and updating health records for camp or getting ready to go back to school later in the summer, we know that there are immunization schedules for children, but adults should also be getting the immunizations they need to prevent illness and disease, especially adults who are at-risk.

At-risk adults include those who are age 65 and older, but adults under 65 can be vulnerable, too, especially if they suffer from chronic illnesses involving their lungs, heart, liver, or kidneys or suffer from asthma, diabetes or alcoholism. They can be vulnerable if they have a condition that weakens their immune system such as cancer, HIV/AIDS, a damaged spleen or if they smoke cigarettes.

Raising awareness among Tennesseans is important because adult immunization rates are low, far beneath national targets, and 40,000 to 50,000 adults die each year in America from diseases that can be prevented by vaccines.

Vaccines are recognized as one of the 10 greatest public health achievements of our time, and the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, along with the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, recommend immunization for people 18 and older against 14 vaccine preventable diseases including: influenza, tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis (whooping cough), varicella (chicken pox), human papillomavirus (HPV), zoster (shingles), measles, mumps, rubella, pneumococcal disease (pneumonia), meningococcal disease (meningitis), hepatitis A and hepatitis B.

Adult immunization rates are especially low among African-Americans and Hispanics. For example, during the flu season of 2010-2011, 44 percent of white adults were vaccinated, while only 40 percent of Hispanics and 39 percent of African-Americans received vaccinations.

The CDC estimates that the direct cost of adult vaccine-preventable diseases is $10 billion annually in the United States, and the Institute of Medicine says that missed prevention opportunities are one of the six causes of excess cost in the country’s health care system.

I want to encourage adults in Northeast Tennessee to consult your primary care provider about immunizations, especially if you are at-risk.

As a legislator and chairman of the Senate Health and Welfare Committee, I want to do all that I can to support health care providers and policy-makers in efforts to remove barriers to vaccination and to protect more adults from vaccine-preventable diseases.

Preventative care is a must, and when children and adults in our communities are getting the immunizations we need, it makes us all of us healthier.

Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City, represents Carter, Unicoi and Washington counties and serves as chairman of the state Senate Health and Welfare Committee.