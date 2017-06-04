Letters: Remember both MLK and Confederate history

Well, what about the Confederate flag and statues they are removing around the country? It seems to me that the flag and statues are also about what history and remembering it is about. Our country fought with other countries and also between states for certain freedoms that they believed in. Do we only choose to remember the ones we want to, or are comfortable with?

The Confederacy was fighting for what it believed, just like the Union was. No matter which side was right, it is still our country’s history. Seems to me this is the very freedom that Martin Luther King was fighting for — freedom for all — not just a particular section of history. We need to remember all our past if we are to appreciate our present and future.

PATSY BACON

Gray

A symbolic highway

While I can support the NAACP request to name a street in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., it must not be at the expense of the most historically symbolic highway name in Northeast Tennessee. State of Franklin Road recognizes a unique aspect of the area’s history that should be respected and preserved.

New York City did not rename Broadway, Chicago did not rename Michigan Avenue, Los Angeles did not rename Sunset Boulevard and Johnson City should not rename State of Franklin Road. There are many other streets and highways to choose from. Pick one.

WILLIAM SPOONER

Jonesborough