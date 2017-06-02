A national plan to address Alzheimer's disease

Today, there are 15.5 million Americans caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or another dementia, including 110,000 right here in Tennessee.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association 2017 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report, there are more than 5 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease and 15.5 million Alzheimer’s caregivers. As an Alzheimer’s ambassador, it is my honor to represent them to our elected officials.

In addition to the human toll, Alzheimer’s is the most expensive condition in the nation, costing $259 billion a year. In 2016, caregivers provided an estimated 18.2 billion hours of care valued at over $230 billion.

Alzheimer’s is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States and the only cause of death among the top 10 without a way to prevent, stop or even slow its progression.

Our two main priorities discussed at the forum were for an increase 2018 fiscal year budget of $414 million and for support of the Palliative Care and Hospice Education and Training Act. It is only through adequate funding and a strong implementation of the National Plan to Address Alzheimer’s Disease that we will meet its goal of preventing and effectively treating Alzheimer’s by 2025.

Thanks to U.S. Rep. Phil Roe , R-Johnson City, for signing on as a cosponsor to PCHETA.

June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Health Awareness Month. You can find about more about 10 Ways to Love Your Brain at alz.org/10ways.

Dawn Kilday is the Alzheimer’s Association District 1 Advocacy Ambassador.