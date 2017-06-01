Letters: Health care merger would stack the deck

The summation had to be written by a lawyer. I have not read or heard such double-talk since the last election cycle. Think smoke and mirrors. Needless to say, if you pay me a large sum to review your proposed idea chances are I am going to find in your favor.

The reports basically say that the benefits will outweigh the increase in health care costs to the patients. My question is who benefits and how much will patient costs increase? This was not brought out in the reports.

In any business if you can eliminate the competition, you can pretty much name your price for your services, especially if that service is a necessity. The only thing standing in the way is government agencies that are supposed to look out for the consumer. Think monopoly.

There has been a push in recent years and there may even be a law going into effect that will require health care providers to list pricing for certain procedures or at least an estimate. Example: Hospital A charges $5,000 for a CAT scan while Hospital B charges $2,500. Both are identical in procedure. Who are you going to choose?

One way to beat this is to be the only game in town. Interesting is it not?

It will also be interesting, if the merger goes through, how major insurance companies will react when discussing fees and payments at contract time. You can bet the consumer will get the shaft.

RANDY TAYLOR

Jonesborough