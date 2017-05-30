Letters: It's not a 20-week ban on abortion

Several 20-week bans have been struck down by courts across the country. This law merely continues Tennessee’s tradition of prohibiting abortions after viability, while accommodating babies that reach viability between 20 and 24 weeks.

Further, post-viability bans have been consistently upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court since its Roe v. Wade decision in 1973. It is also worth noting that the Supreme Court has never required an exception for mental health reasons.

For all of these reasons, the Tennessee Infant Protection Act is a carefully crafted piece of legislation that provides common sense protections for unborn children that are able to survive outside of the mother’s womb.

WILL BREWER

Director of Government Relations

Tennessee Right to Life

Law crosses the line

Yes, state Rep. Matthew Hill’s abortion law crosses a constitutional line, and it is strange that the laws regarding abortion seem to always be “done” by men. Anything about abortion should be based on women, who are the ones impacted by these laws.

I lived in Huntsville, Alabama, in the 1960s and my neighbor who was a “Good Catholic” and already had four children — and thought her family was complete — accidentally got pregnant by her husband. She almost lost her mind, but thank goodness she had a miscarriage.

Hill’s proposed law is violating all women’s rights. Men do not have to “bear the burden” that women have to bear. This should be an individual woman’s right to decide if they are going to have an abortion or not.

TRULA HALEY

Butler