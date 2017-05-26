Letters: Memorial Day is a day to remember sacrifice

It is not the day to gorge yourself with barbecue and beer. And it is not the day to thank veterans or active duty members of the military for their service. I appreciate their service and sacrifice as much as anyone, but that is not what Memorial Day is about.

Memorial Day is a day of remembrance. It is the day to remember all the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice in the service of their country. If you want to thank veterans for their service, that’s what Veterans Day is for. If you want to thank our active duty military, that’s what Armed Forces Day is for.

For that matter, any other day of the year is a great day to thank those serving or who have served. Memorial Day is the day to remember your grandfather who died on the shores of Normandy. It is the day to show your child pictures of their uncle who died in battle in Korea. It is the day to remember those young men you went to high school with who are now remembered on the Vietnam War Wall in Washington, D.C.

It is the day to remember those young men and women who died in Iraq and Afghanistan. Memorial Day is the day to remember them. It is not a day of celebration. It is a day of mourning and remembrance. Before you and your family go to celebrate a three-day weekend, take your family to a Veterans Affairs cemetery and explain the enormity of what lays in front of them.

That is what Memorial Day is about — remembrance.

JAY JARMAN

Jonesborough

Don’t judge

The headline of Rebecca Horvath’s column in Sunday’s paper left me stunned and nauseated. The rest of the column faded away in light of the paragraph about the narcissism of women who choose abortion.

This is total shaming of women who have to make painful, heart-breaking decisions. She fails to recognize that often these decisions are made because the woman is thinking of the welfare of her baby, knowing she cannot provide for even the most basic needs of a child.

Not every family is supportive. Not every father stays around after getting a woman pregnant. It is easy to pass judgment while remaining clueless about an individual’s circumstances. I request Horvath to show in scripture where Christ ever shamed any woman.

Why is she in a position to do so? Has she adopted unwanted babies, or offered to financially support a single mother? What happened to “Judge not lest you be judged”?

ELIZABETH MASON

Elizabethton