Letters: The trees are feeling climate change

Now, even the trees are leaving us. On May 19, the Press carried an article stating that our trees are heading northward and west as climate conditions in what once was the “Great Forest” of the Appalachian Mountains become increasingly unfavorable — too hot and dry — for them. Our trees are telling us that climate change has long since arrived in Tennessee.

So on behalf of our trees, I’m asking U.S. Rep. Phil Roe to join the bipartisan Climate Solutions Caucus and support House Resolution 195 calling for action on climate change.

The caucus seeks affirmation of continued U.S. commitment to the Paris Climate Agreement. I ask Dr. Roe to work with caucus members toward establishment of a bipartisan Climate Solutions Commission. The commission will review and make recommendations on effective and economically viable actions or policies to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions causing climate change.

Meanwhile, the trees are waiting.

ELISABETH DUBBERLEY

Johnson City

Taking too long

One of the things you take for granted when you live on Boone Lake is yearly property tax increases. When the Tennessee Valley Authority announced the drawdown of Boone Lake two-and-a-half years ago, there was some talk of giving lake property owners some relief from property taxes. Of course, it went nowhere and the local counties and municipalities continue to send out those tax bills.

This period has been torturous for us who live on the lake. Not only from a financial standpoint, with the investment in our property, but from being deprived of the very reason we purchased property there in the first place — to enjoy the lake. Many of us are retirees who bought the property to enjoy our retirement years. To many of us, the time periods of five to seven years that TVA cavalierly throw around are in fact a lifetime.

Now in the Johnson City Press we learn that TVA is giving substantial amounts of money to Johnson City and the counties to compensate for “the Boone Dam repair construction indirectly placing an additional strain on surrounding infrastructures maintained by local governments.” So while the Boone Lake property owners are getting no tax relief during the period, Johnson City and the counties are getting additional money.

There are a number of engineers and construction professionals who live around the lake who say to take five to seven years to do the job they have described is ridiculous. It could be done right in a much shorter time frame. This debacle just keeps getting worse.

Here’s an idea, take all that money they are giving away and put it toward getting our dam fixed sooner so many of us still have a little time to enjoy it!

DENNIS WILLINGHAM

Johnson City