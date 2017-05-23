Letters: President's commission on elections is the real fraud

This move is a slap in the face to every voting official in this country who is charged with protecting the integrity of the voting process. Any effort at fraudulent voting is nipped in the bud by capable local people.

To make matters even worse, Trump has picked Kris Kobach to lead the commission. Kobach is a lawyer for the Federation for American Immigration Reform, which is an anti-immigrant extremist group with ties to white nationalists. The Southern Poverty Law Center identifies him as a leader in the movement to suppress minority votes, and he has a long record of aggressively finding and prosecuting voter fraud where none exists. We don’t need any of that at taxpayers’ expense.

A responsible Congress could stop this commission by refusing to fund it. We must call upon 1st District Congressman Phil Roe to distinguish himself by leading the effort to do just that. Roe owes that to the many individuals throughout his district who have served the public honorably to keep our elections fair and honest.

It is time he showed some spine.

MARION GROVER

Johnson City

Terrible interstate

I am writing in reference to that public embarrassment that is designated Interstate Highway 26 that runs through Johnson City. It would seem to me that since our progressive governor has gotten his signature tax increase passed, something could now be done to that miserable highway.

JOHN AUGUSTAS

Bluff City