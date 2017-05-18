A better plan for state colleges and universities

However, with regards to the FOCUS Act, I have questions and concerns about how the newer governance structure of the universities that were formerly governed by the Tennessee Board of Regents.

As of now, each of our state’s universities — East Tennessee State University, Austin Peay State University, Middle Tennessee State University, Tennessee State University, Tennessee Technological University and the University of Memphis — have individual boards of trustees, which have assumed governance of each institution. Meanwhile the TBR retains control of the community colleges and technical colleges.

The previous chancellor of the TBR, John Morgan, in submitting his resignation letter to the governor, explained: “North Carolina’s higher education system provides an outlet for local input ”without destroying the effectiveness and accountability of a comprehensive system focused on the state’s agenda.”

Even with separate boards of trustees, North Carolina’s Universities are aligned with the University of North Carolina system, while that state’s community colleges have their own governing boards, but are aligned with the North Carolina Community College system.

A better way of restructuring in Tennessee would have been to allow the state’s universities and their governing boards to align with the University of Tennessee system, while rechristening the TBR or the state university and community college system as the Tennessee Community College and Technical College system.

BENJAMIN E. SCHLECHTER

Dandridge