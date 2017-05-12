Letters: Achieving energy independence and cleaner air

The claims are demonstrably overblown if not untrue. In 2015, the United States became the world’s largest producer of fracked gas, according to The Guardian. The United States also passed even Saudi Arabia and Russia in oil extraction.

The Nation magazine reports we are now the largest producer of hydrocarbons on earth. So much for the assertion of “the Obama administration’s assault on America’s energy independence.”

Another claim is President Obama’s agenda in seeking to reduce climate- and health-damaging carbon emissions through the Clean Power Plan is based on “destroying affordable electricity” has equally little validity, as shown by just two examples.

According to The (Nashville) Tennesseean, its policy director told a state committee that the Tennessee Valley Authority would not only meet, but exceed the goal of the CPP and would cut its carbon emissions 40 percent instead of the mandated 30 percent. It would do so by 2020 instead of 2030 (the CPP time line), and “still raise rates less than the overall cost of inflation.”

Like the TVA, many other utilities have moved ahead toward decarbonizing their electricity, without undue cost. A “Good News” report from the Carbon Tax Center notes that through electricity savings and clean alternative energy, along with use of natural gas, “more than four-fifth of the 2030 carbon-reduction goal” of the CPP had already been achieved nationwide by the end of 2016.

President Trump’s executive order repealing climate and health protections is ill informed and misadvised.

FRANCES LAMBERTS

Jonesborough

Keeping his benefits

It’s a good thing Congressman Phil Roe is going to get to keep his Obamacare benefits after they take away everyone else’s, because if there is one person we can’t afford to get sick without insurance it’s Phil Roe. Just imagine if he got ill and there was no one to protect us from big government, which might want to inspect our food and water to see that it’s safe to consume.

Roe needs to stay healthy so he can make sure others don’t try to make the kind of living off of government that he so bravely does.

STEVE DENTON

Johnson City