Letters: It's time to turn down the music

I just want to tell you that the noise (some call music) coming from the the ceiling in your stores is a problem. I realize that most of you think it will keep me in the store longer. Just the opposite is happening for the most part. I can’t get out of your establishment soon enough and I have stopped going to some places.

I cashed a check at the bank last week and it had this lovely thing from the ceiling — silence — and it was heavenly. If I find some stores that do not have noise coming from the ceiling, I will definitely consider adding them to my shopping list.

BAKER FRALEY

Johnson City

Politics as religion

Is politics now a religion — an opiate to those who seek to serve the underserved?

Religion has become a business. It is sad to say, but true. People make money off religion and off political careers, too. Millions put faith and hope in both, only to be misled and cheated by the Pharisees and Scribes, who manipulate and twist the truth.

President Trump has already slain the Giant (Democratic National Committee) and is now acting out his ordained Daniel role. Trump has the disposition and gifts to make this country great again, even as he walks through the fiery furnace.

P.S. Congratulations Congressman Phil Roe and his new bride, Clarinda. God has given you each yet another wonderful helper in your march to improve the lives of many.

GRAHAM BANNISTER

Johnson City

Seems lacking

While not wishing to do injury to the fame of the one who would “Make America Great Again,” it must be pointed out that there are certain blemishes and that among his moral virtues truthfulness, humility and forbearance are not the most conspicuous.

LEWIS SONGER

Johnson City