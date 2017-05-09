Letters: GI Bill provides veterans a future

We write from a position of personal authority. Steve was once a young enlisted service member who turned down the Montgomery GI Bill not just once, but twice, because it cost money to opt in. A decade later, he recognized the value of a college education and paid his own tuition, completing a bachelor’s degree with his own resources.

Steve’s eventual insight makes him unique. Department of Defense data show less than 6 percent of our active duty military service members have a college degree.

Steve served in the Air Force for 20 years, retiring in 2006. This year, he is the recipient of the Post-9/11 GI Bill. These funds cover his tuition, books and a small stipend for his work in the master’s degree in geosciences at East Tennessee State University.

Presently, the Post-9/11 GI Bill is available to service members with no up-front buy in. Adding a cost to opt into the program will deter young service members from pursuing a college degree. New enlistees who, like Steve, come from disadvantaged backgrounds and may not understand the value of a college degree.

The immediate value of cash in their pocket and the false sense of “forever” security of enlistment may discourage their choice to invest. Steve remembers weighing the decision as an 18 year old. His asked his parents for advice and they, too, discouraged him from investing in a college degree through the GI Bill.

The Post-911 Bill has been an incredible gift to Steve. He was an imagery interpreter in the military, evaluating targets on maps and distal images for intelligence purposes. His current degree program is allowing him to retool those skills for better employability in this region. We would find it distressing if this came at a cost to young men and women who, like Steve in his earlier years, need every encouragement to pursue higher education from the moment they step up for our country.

JODI and STEVE JONES

Johnson City