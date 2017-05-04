Letters: Trump needs to be schooled on history

African-Americans realize that one reason for the war was to abolish slavery. They do not wonder, as Trump does, “Why could that one not have been worked out?”

Southern white Americans know that the Civil War was also fought to protect states’ rights, something many Americans still argue for. Finally, teachers of American history should be insulted that the president believes people do not know the causes of the Civil War.

One day in my high school class on American literature, a wonderful student from Canada asked me, “What is this Civil War you keep taking about?” She had just come to this country so her lack of knowledge was understandable, but for the president of the United States? Shame.

JUDY CHAMPNEY

Johnson City

Show the light

There is a movement that needs to be recognized in my opinion. We can easily honor our veterans and police by burning a green bulb for vets and a blue bulb for the police.

These bulbs are available at many local stores and are inexpensive.

Veterans and police officers deserve all that we can do for them. What they do for us is immeasurable. They have put themselves in harm’s way for us.

JOHN A. AUGUSTAS

Elizabethton

Too much trash

I recently had the opportunity to visit Johnson City’s Veterans Memorial and the nearby ballpark. It was a very beautiful morning.

As I went into the area of the ballpark, I was shocked by the amount of trash lying around. The city of Johnson City has built walking trails and parks and recreation facilities all over the city for all the people to enjoy.

It’s not like there aren’t trash cans on these grounds. I counted at least four 55-gallon barrels at the ballpark.

Parents need to teach their children to be respectful, responsible and courteous to others. With all the hype today about saving and protecting the planet, shouldn’t properly disposing of your trash be a part of it?

MYRA EDWARDS

Johnson City