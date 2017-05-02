Letters: Congress should make Trump come clean

Why did Roe vote with other Republicans not to require the president to release his tax returns? This seems both hypocritical and cowardly.

A House committee, a Senate committee and a joint House/Senate committee have the power to obtain the president’s returns from the Internal Revenue Service and release them to the public if they choose. Since Trump and his staff are under investigation for collusion with Russia and Turkey, and since Trump has business entanglements all over the world (often with notoriously unsavory characters), it is vital to our country’s security that it all be made public.

This would be a serious embarrassment to Roe and his colleagues. However, Roe’s first responsibility should be to his constituents and to our country and he shouldn’t continue to be complicit to whatever Trump is hiding.

MARION GROVER

Johnson City

New bridges?

The concept of a soccer complex at Buffalo Valley is ill-conceived. The only access roads have one-lane bridges that would not handle the traffic load. Therefore, two new bridges would need to be built.

These are Unicoi County roads. I don’t think Unicoi County would be willing to build two bridges to accommodate a complex for Johnson City.

ANDREW LANDERS

Unicoi

Taxing Tennesseans

Tennessee has an income tax and I have been paying it for years. It is called the Hall Tax, and it is levied on dividends and interest. I have been retired for almost 30 years and think it is hypocritical for Tennessee to claim it has no income tax because I pay it every year.

The federal income tax gets its money mostly from high earners, leaving lower income people paying little or nothing. The sales tax makes sure everyone has some “skin in the game” and balances the progressiveness of the federal tax.

The present system in Tennessee is a success because the state has a balanced budget and a surplus, which is more than can be said for the federal government.

ROBERT CORDING

Johnson City