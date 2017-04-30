Letters: Soccer may not be the best fit for Buffalo Valley

I find it hard to believe that a soccer complex of the size being discussed would ever be a profit-making venture. Of course, some folks will come up with some astronomical numbers about how the local economy would benefit from millions of dollars in hotel and restaurant revenue from soccer tournaments.

I realize that golf does not enjoy the popularity it once had and therefore declining revenues for the golf course owner. Maybe the city should advertise more about the course or offer some sort of incentives to attract more players.

Also if the city were to close their courses where would the weekend golfer go to play? There are other local public courses to play, but most require a longer commute to reach them.

Also do not forget the natural beauty of Buffalo Valley, especially the back nine. Maybe the back nine can be turned into a hiking trail or something.

RANDY TAYLOR

Jonesborough

Do the math

I think the city should do what most businesses do when making a decision about potentially turning Buffalo Valley Golf Course into a soccer complex: measure the projected revenue compared to the cost of operating each one while amortizing the $6 million cost to make the conversion over an appropriate time frame for the soccer complex plan (10 - 15 years?).

I believe the soccer complex would benefit those in the ages 10 to 35 population, while golf would benefit those who are between ages 15 to 75. I would suspect that the age group for the golfers will generate more city property and sales tax revenue in the long term to help pay for their use of the facility compared to the shorter time frame for soccer players.

Do the math and make the best decision for those taxpayers who won’t be either playing golf or soccer. In the end, they will be paying the bill.

BOB HARTMAN

Jonesborough