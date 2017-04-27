Letters: Suffering from the opioid abuse of others

I purposefuly did not attend the recent opioid meeting between local lawmakers and leaders of the community. The reason is I did not want my record to be tainted with an arrest for disturbing the peace.

It’s funny how the ones who actually need pain meds or benzodiazepines get punished due to the actions of few — those whose daily mission is to defraud the health care system as a whole out of drugs in order to feed their disease of addiction.

The patient/physician relationship is supposed to be a personal one, not to be dictated by the governing, who have lost focus in how to treat crime. It’s simple. Physicians running “pill mills” should get shut down and their licenses suspended or revoked after one chance at corrective action.

Drug addicts should get arrested for doctor shopping, selling, abusing and defrauding. They get a chance to attend treatment centers twice then to halfway houses for a time of one year. Third time arrested, they should serve hard time.

I am qualified to comment on this issue because I am 63 years old, have rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, Raynaud’s syndrome and fibromyalgia and now sit at home with a shattered heel awaiting surgery and am going nuts because I can’t get any anxiety meds because I get pain meds and God forbid if the DEA catch a family physician prescribing opioids and benzodiazepines. I sit in the house angry and so I write.

RONALD TAPP

Erwin

A gem for the city

I see transforming Buffalo Valley Golf Course into a soccer complex as a lose-lose situation for Johnson City. The city will lose a gem of a golf course.

Everybody I’ve talked to who has played there enjoys Buffalo Valley. Johnson City may make some money with a soccer complex within Unicoi County,but eventually Johnson City will lose revenue as hotels are built in Erwin and Unicoi to accommodate guests.

I’m sure Erwin and Unocoi County see the revenue potential. Johnson City should keep the soccer complex in the city’s limits.

JOE LAUFENBERG

Johnson City