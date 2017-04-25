Letters: A state income tax is the most equitable

You should define “benefited.” The answer is “yes” if you ask: “Has the absence of an income tax allowed Tennesseans to keep more of their own money?”

You should, however, consider what you don’t have as a result of having no income tax. Tennessee has too many narrow roads with no shoulders that are insufficient and unsafe for modern vehicles. No income tax is the hidden reason that the state Legislature is raising the gasoline tax.

You should also consider your motivation for taxing people to support their government. If you want to be fair, then a sales tax meets that criterion. Everyone pays the same percentage.

A sales tax, however, is not equitable. If your motivation is justice and equity, then a graduated income tax is the way to go. As income increases, so does the percentage of the tax.

With an income tax in place, no one pays sales tax on a bag of groceries. With a sales tax in place, a millionaire doesn’t care about the $3 tax on that bag of groceries. But if you are living paycheck-to-paycheck, $3 is very helpful.

A sales tax will collect money from travelers and people driving in Tennessee. However, people can stay overnight in Kentucky and fill up before driving right through Tennessee on their way to Mobile, Alabama.

An income tax would address the sorry state of many roads and bridges in Tennessee.

THE REV. JEFF BRIERE

Johnson City

Double taxation

For me, having to pay no state income tax in Tennessee is the best thing about living here. I moved to Erwin from North Carolina in 2007, and now live in Johnson City.

In North Carolina, besides the state income tax, there are a lot of other secondary taxes, such as an yearly vehicle tax, a mobile home tax, a “dumpster fee” passed on to renters and a tax on farm equipment. After I first moved here, I noticed a lot more money coming to me in my paychecks. And it really helped.

There are two big reasons for citizens to hate taxes. One is sometimes we face double or triple taxation. One example is buying a car. The money used to purchase it has been taxed as income. Then there is a sales tax when the car is bought. The gas to run it is also taxed.

And taxes are rarely repealed. The best example of this is a highway toll tax. Highway toll booths are rarely seen in the South, but I am originally from Maine. Last year I traveled to Maine and back and was shocked to discover that I spent more on tolls than on gas. My point is that this very highway was paid for 50 years ago with those same toll booths.

I believe the state of Tennessee is managing tax money very well. It’s all about how the state manages its budget. Our state legislators must be sure any tax levied is for the common and necessary good of all citizens.

SYDNEY D. FRISSEL JR.

Johnson City