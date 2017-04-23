Universal coverage is the way to go

The private sector health insurance market is in the same situation as flood Insurance and terrorism insurance. The insurance industry can’t price a product (one that offers any type of coverage) that the public can buy unless they have some assistance from the government in forms of either a reinsurance facility for the carriers or subsidies and tax credits for the persons who need the coverage and don’t have it either through their employer or government (Medicare/Medicaid).

All the “populist window dressing” with the Republican proposed plan — being able to go across state lines (already available), group purchasing (already available and failing because of lack of capital to sustain losses), high deductible plan and health savings accounts (now available on the Affordable Care Act exchanges) — does not solve this problem.

The only real solution for health care is to enroll everybody in Medicare as their base and then allow them to purchase supplemental coverage or advantage plans, similar to what persons over 65 have. Want to boost the economy? Then eliminate employer provided coverage, increase the Medicare taxes needed and give the employees a raise subject to Social Security taxes and let them provide for their own needs. This will solve multiple issues, including additional funds to help with the trust funds solvency, increase taxes that will help the balancing of the budget and provide everyone with health insurance.

WILLIAM PRENDERGAST

Elizabethton