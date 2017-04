Included in the governor’s comprehensive plan to repair our roads and highways is a measure to eliminate a loophole that permits passengers to have an open container. By doing this, Tennessee would receive its fair share of the federal funds for roads and highways.

Please call your state legislators and tell them to repeal the “pass the bottle” loophole so that we can get our $18 million a year in federal funds to help repair our roads.

ALAN MAUTNER

Johnson City