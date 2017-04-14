Vouchers are not the solution to failing schools

In my personal opinion, the school vouchers do several things. The first priority of a private school is to make a profit — the education of students (customers) is secondary.

If the school is affiliated with a specific religion, then public funds are being paid to support such and is contrary to the separation of church and state. Finally, if the tax dollars of Tennessee were properly allocated, there would be no “failing school district.”

My grandson is currently receiving his education in Johnson City’s public school system. The opportunities he has been afforded and his accomplishments of such are phenomenal. They are attributed not only to his dedication, effort and family support, but also the knowledge and dedication of the teachers and staff of a beautiful public school system that should exist statewide.

RALPH JOHNSTON

Piney Flats

Apathy threatens NPR

Support National Public Radio with a sliver of tax appropriations? Of course. Like many things enjoyable in our country, it takes all of us to help pay the freight.

Can you imagine having to pay an entrance fee to the Smokies? Could happen. A toll to take the Unaka auto tour? Why not?

To single out a few activities for exemption or for entrance fees defeats the purpose of a democracy lumbering its way to things of the heart.

The greatest threat to NPR is not cry-baby broadcasters who couldn’t make a buck even if they had a printing press. The greatest threat is not XM radio. (Although wouldn’t that just be so cool that WETS-FM from Johnson City, Tennessee, is on satellite radio?)

Not to moralize too greatly, but I think the greatest threat to NPR, to the National Park Service and to the United States is probably an apathetic population.

CHARLES MOORE

Johnson City