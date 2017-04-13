A new direction for conservative tax reform

My new personal definition of conservatism has changed. It now means let’s cut government spending by reducing government services (at the state and federal levels), such as school needs, highways, health care and other infrastructure needs. Then (because we have surplus funds on hand) we can reduce taxes for the wealthy and corporations.

Gov. Bill Haslam’s proposed fuel tax, along with eliminating the Hall Tax, is an example of this in Tennessee. Why not do the right thing and pass tax reform and leave tax breaks for the rich out of it? I tremble when I think of Trump and the billionaires in his Cabinet doing tax reform. We will be the losers.

DON WILLIAMS

Piney Flats

A sick winter

The winter of 2017 seemed sick. Nighttime temperatures were below 20 degrees only three times in January and twice in February. There were many days above 60 or even 70-plus degrees during these two months.

USA Today has confirmed, citing National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration data, that “cities and towns across the nation tallied an incredible 11,753 record highs in February.” That month was the second-warmest since climate tracking started in 1895.

Sixteen of the 17 hottest years on record all occurred in this century. One result has been three major drought years since 2000, as The Tennessean reported in January. Last year‘s drought necessitated water use restrictions by many utilities. Meanwhile, the wildfires it engendered eventually scorched Gatlinburg, destroying thousands of buildings there and killing 14 people.

We need to pull the plug on the carbon pollution that is killing seasonally stable climate, thus threatening our health, agriculture and future generations. Investing in renewable energy is one good way to do this. Therefore I am glad to hear that the Johnson City Power Board is building a solar power station in our region. More of this type of energy sustainability is needed.

SHIRLEY CECCONI

Johnson City