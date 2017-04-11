Pull the plug on funding for public broadcasting

Most people agree that we need to cut spending, so let’s do it.

SHERRIE FARMER

Johnson City

What we value

It makes me proud to live in a country that supports the arts and quality broadcasting like NPR and PBS. During budget time we often hear it said that crafting and approving a budget is how we demonstrate what we value. Nothing could be more true.

The new administration in Washington reflects a crudeness and lack of refinement that we have never experienced before. It isn’t respectful of time-honored traditions and foundational values, and the mean-spiritedness of its proposed budget is a true reflection of that fact.

It is more important than ever to contact our representative and two senators in support of the arts and public broadcasting. There is an important message to be delivered here, and the more of us who deliver it, the better.

MARION GROVER

Johnson City

PBS propaganda

I am in favor of eliminating all federal funding of both NPR and PBS. For 50 years these outlets, with PBS to a greater extent, have served as propaganda wings of the Democratic Party.

Throughout my entire working life, I was frustrated in knowing that my federal tax dollars were being used to promote a political agenda that I disagreed with.

If PBS and NPR want to continue with their liberal-leaning news reporting and educational programming, much of which is obnoxious to non-liberals, let them go out and sell advertising like everyone else.

REX TOMLINSON

Elizabethton