Letters: Celebrating innovations at the public libary

The city of Johnson City has funded a three-year radio-frequency identification project that makes checking out books and returning them fun. The new RFID system will give the library faster checkout times and self-check capabilities that will free staff to provide new and improved services for the Johnson City community. JCPL is the first library in East Tennessee to fully adopt this cutting edge technology.

In 2016, the JCPL was selected as one of only 15 nonprofit organizations and the only library in the United States for the new national initiative, “Seeding Artful Aging,” through a grant made possible by Aroha Philanthropies. This year the library is offering six free courses in a wide range of arts disciplines for adults age 55 and over, taught by local professional arts instructors.

The JCPL is a leader in technology. Our library and the Tennessee Regional Ebook and Audiobook Download System allows “readers” to listen to books while working out or driving. It’s as easy as having a smartphone and a library card. If you’re not sure how it works, ask your friendly librarian. They will be glad to help you

Some other notables from the past year:

• There was a record number of checkouts with 527,498 items borrowed by our patrons.

• There were 250,849 visits logged to the library.

• The library provided 897 programs for children and families that were enjoyed by by 31,235 attendees.

• There were 217 programs held for adults with 2,540 people attending.

• More than 84,587 Ebooks and audio books were enjoyed at the JCPL thanks to R.E.A.D.S.

MARY ELLEN MILLER

Johnson City