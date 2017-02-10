Letters: Column spreads untruths about President Trump

Someone may want to inform McManus that Trump has only been in office for two weeks, not three months. He also praised the riots, looting and destruction of property as enthusiastic protesting. If I want to look at garbage, I will go up to Iris Glen Environmental Center. I don’t need to read it in the Johnson City Press.

GARY BURLESON

Johnson City

Dealing with pain

I don’t recall ever agreeing with Dennis Prager, but his column Saturday on suicide was honest — as far as it went.

He stated that he understands the desperation when unrelenting physical pain can’t or won’t be managed by the medical establishment, of which I am a member.

It is just as urgent for people with emotional or psychological pain. When the pain is no longer manageable, and there is no apparent relief, it is understandable that some find that suicide is their only relief. And we all know that mental health therapy in this country so frequently fails.

We should never judge a person who dies by suicide. Suicide is a symptom. The diagnosis is whatever led to the decision to die to escape the “whatever.” Let us invoke some compassion

Thank you, Dennis Prager, for shining a light in the darkness. Let’s help him shine more light. Compassionate Choices is a non-profit that helps. Another is American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

What is your experience with suicide?

PAT GRIGGS

Johnson City