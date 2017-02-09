Letters: Trump's changing 'truth' on climate change

But what is the Trumpian truth regarding something I happen to care about a lot — climate disruption and the damages and costs to the economy and environment, and human health, through its many effects?

As a businessman in 2009, Trump urged strong action on climate, perhaps to protect his many resorts and real estate assets around the globe. Then, in an open letter published in the New York Times, he urged President Obama and the United States Congress to pursue “effective measures to control climate change,” which he called “an immediate challenge facing the United States and the world today.”

During his campaign for the presidency, however, Trump stated that climate change is “a Chinese hoax,” not to be taken seriously and not a threat to the country or the future welfare of Americans and “humanity.”

And now, as President Trump, he appears busily to be rolling back the measures for climate protection taken under Obama, even gagging the government agencies tasked with implementing these policies and erasing the public’s access to web files on climate science from the White House and government agencies.

I’ll take the news media reporting on this urgent matter, not a “truth” from President Trump that so contradicts his earlier words and action.

FRANCES LAMBERTS

Jonesborough

Rising sea levels

Climate change denial now seems to be a government policy. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently cancelled, without explanation, a conference on climate change and health. Comments about drastically cutting the Environmental Protection Agency’s budget have been circulated, especially relating to climate research, and the EPA has been ordered to remove its climate change web page.

Ocean levels are rising as a result of global warming. Levels have risen by 10 inches since the late 19th century. Calculations predict that if the Greenland ice sheet alone were to completely melt, the rise would be about 10 feet. The U.S. military considers this to be a major threat to our national security as 128 of their bases are at or near sea level.

One example is our largest naval base in Norfolk, Virginia, which is home to some 75 ships and 134 planes that defend our eastern coast. A report by the Union of Concerned Scientists, at the request of the military, describes the concerns. The base (3,800 acres) is within 10 feet of sea level and experiences the effects of storm surges and tidal flooding. Today, a category 4 storm surge would flood 80 percent of the base, and as sea levels rise, even less intense storms will cause increased flooding by mid century. The Navy is raising their piers at a cost of $60 million per pier. In addition, it is planning to spend $250 million to protect the base from rising seas.

This is no longer just an academic matter. There will be major economic and social consequences.

JEFF G. WARDESKA

Johnson City