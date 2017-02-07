Letters: State highway funding at a crossroads

Even though there are more people and more cars, the fuel efficiency has almost doubled so less gasoline is being sold now than it was 20 years ago. Less gasoline sold means less tax collected.

For all of those who are against an increase to the gas tax, try paying your monthly expenses on the wages you earned 20 years ago and see how well you do. I don’t think you would do very well and the same is true for our highways. We cannot continue to maintain our current roads without an increase, much less build additional ones.

All one has to do is travel down Interstate Highway 26 until you reach South Carolina and what you encounter there is where we will be unless we have additional funds. Tennessee used to have the best roads in the nation, but a lot of the roads now have started to decline at a faster pace than was evident several years ago.

The gasoline tax is one of the few taxes paid where the results of the tax money is readily apparent. No one wants their taxes to go up, but as the old saying goes: You get what you pay for.

EDDIE CRESS

Gray

Where did it go?

The government is always looking for a reason to get more money from us. It says we need to increase the tax for roads, but when those roads are built, it does not decrease the amount of the tax. Instead, government leaders increase it again for the next project.

My question is: What happens to all the missing money?

DWIGHT PERKINS

Johnson City