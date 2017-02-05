Letters: 'America First' is a losing strategy

President Xi’s message was simple: If the United States is going to become less global and more nationalistic under the Trump administration, then the Chinese are ready to take America’s place as the key economic power in the world.

The Trans Pacific Partnership, which President Trump nullified by executive order, was intended to benefit our economy and strengthen our relationships with our trade partners and allies in Asia. It was also supposed to help slow the growing dominance of China in the region by increasing the influence of the United States and its allies.

Our withdrawal from the TPP is great news for the Chinese. And they attended the event in Davos to fill the void that they know will be created by America’s diminished role on the global economic stage.

Similarly, President Trump has called NATO “obsolete.” Leaving our friends in Europe to fend for themselves may be appealing to some, but the winner in that scenario is Russia.

The Kremlin leaders have long sought to bring more of Eastern Europe under their control. Our new president’s NATO policies will play into their hands. The net effect is that Europe will soon see a stronger Russia and a weaker United States.

We can say, “not my problem,” and abandon smaller European nations to fend off Russian aggression on their own. But it won’t go well.

As our “America First” president decries globalization and leads us on a retreat into our own shell, he will encourage China, Russia and other nations who seek to increase their power around the globe.

This is not in our best interests. It’s like playing a football game from your own end zone and letting the other team have the run of the field.

JEFFREY BENEDICT

Johnson City