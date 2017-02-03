Letters: Raising the gas tax is the prudent thing

Using the “rainy day” fund is simply an exercise in kicking the can down the road and can result in very undesirable results in a downturn in the economy. I know raising taxes is a very unpopular thing for our state representatives to do, but our roads are getting in extremely poor shape.

Do we have to wait for a bridge to collapse and take lives before we do the prudent thing and fund the infrastructure upon which practically everything we do depends?

JERRY D. POLLITT

Johnson City

Roads equal jobs

I support Gov. Bill Haslam’s plan to increase the gas tax. Roads are paramount to growth in our sate.

Every state bordering Tennessee has increased its gas tax and my fear is that we will start losing jobs if we do not make the investment.

Many of the projects that are on the list to be completed are overdue, so let’s not continue to postpone what we need to get done.

CHRIS HYDER

Jonesborough

Trusting God

I was overwhelmed with joy and thankfulness when I read the news from Nashville that a Republican state lawmaker wants all Tennessee license plates to read: “In God We Trust.” Praise God that someone realizes how much we need God back on the front lines.

Let’s pray that the Bible and prayer will be put back in our schools and in all activities that go on in Tennessee, such as graduation services and sporting events. I would like to see our Savior glorified and thanked like he used to be.

NADINE BARRETT

Johnson City