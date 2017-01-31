Letters: A curious form of punishment

Isn’t it a law in this state that the penalty for theft over $10,000, but less than $60,000, includes a fine of up to $10,000, at least three (and up to 15) years in prison or both?

In essence, this woman’s punishment is no punishment at all. The situation is the same as if she had borrowed the money and had a grand old time, and now the bank wants its money back with no interest.

How the heck is this fair? What would happen to the majority of us if we embezzled this kind of money? Who does this woman know?

SUSAN H. EVANS

Johnson City

Our national character

I respectfully disagree with Roger Clites’ letter of January 20. The quotation from President Lincoln that speaks to me now is, “You can fool all of the people some of the time, and some of the people all of the time.”

I believe that holding President Trump accountable for his nasty, abusive speech and tweeting all through the battle for the Republican nomination, continuing through the presidential campaign and still after his election, is more valuable to the tenor of American political discourse than it is allegedly weakening our society.

Trump has consistently shown disregard for our Constitution, especially the First Amendment. He has been credibly (in my opinion) accused of sexual assault, in fact he bragged about it. His campaign was in large part based upon arousing fear of and hatred for Latinos, Muslims and refugees.

He started out with years of cynical lying about Barack Obama’s birthplace, he denied his nasty, spiteful mocking of a journalist’s medical disability, he cynically accused Sen. Ted Cruz’s father of being involved in the assassination of President Kennedy, and vocally and verbally despised women and African-Americans as groups, along with any who disagreed with him. On and on in a nasty, smearing, dishonest campaign that contravened the better nature of our national character.

No, Mr. Clites, I cannot and will not support such a president any more than I could support such a candidate.

I urge all our readers not to disregard the dangers to our democracy presented by this dishonest and disrespectful person — president or not.

JOEL SHIMBERG

Johnson City