Letters: Looking beyond a personal cause

That was just something that other people did, or something I read about in history books. It was not something a 38-year-old wife and mother of three took part in. Prior to this election, I felt like things were fine and left politics to the politicians after I had cast my vote. I’ve lived in a time when everything was OK and I have shamefully taken my liberties for granted.

On Jan. 21, I joined the Million Women March on Washington D.C. I arrived in the city with my own cause — the reason I thought I needed to be there. I wanted to let the new administration know that we needed to take care of the earth and its natural resources. That climate change is real and we need to be the protectors of our earth for future generations.

So this is why I was there. However, as I boarded the metro into D.C. and began to read the signs that others were carrying, I began to learn about their causes and concerns that I had honestly not given enough thought to.

After looking around at my fellow Americans and listening to the speakers on stage I realized something very important. This important thing I realized was quite wonderfully relayed to me through this chant: “Tell me what democracy looks like.”

The crowd would reply, “This is what democracy looks like.” I realized that a truly democratic country is diverse. As a proud American, I vow to never again take my rights for granted and only think of my cause.

LESLIE BURRELL SMITH

Johnson City