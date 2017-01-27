Letters: Cabinet hearings are a show of hypocrisy

He has rushed the committee hearings for seven of President Trump’s most controversial cabinet nominees before financial disclosures were submitted and before the FBI and the Government Office of Ethics completed their background and conflict of interest reviews.

The following is verbatim text from a letter sent by McConnell to Harry Reid before hearings were scheduled for Obama’s first cabinet nominees.

“We affirm our commitment to conduct the appropriate review of these nominations, consistent with the long standing and best practices of committees, regardless of which party is in the majority.

1. The FBI background check is complete and submitted to the committee on time for review by a hearing notified.

2. The Government Office of Ethics letter is completed and submitted to the committee for review by a hearing notified.

3. Financial disclosure statements (and tax returns for applicable committees) are complete and submitted to the committee in time for review by a hearing notified.

4. All committee questionnaires are complete and have been returned to the committee. A reasonable opportunity for follow-up questions have been afforded committee members, and nominees have answered with sufficient time for review prior to committee vote.”

Reid, who was then majority leader, followed these procedures because it is not only fair and wise but because it has been the standard for many decades. It is my belief that Senate Republicans are working closely with the president’s team to ram his nominees through confirmation hearings.

I wonder if this is what they mean by draining the swamp.

MARION GROVER

Johnson City

Where are the lights?

I have noticed for way over a year now the street lights on Interstate 26 in Johnson City are no longer there. There are stubs with colored wires hanging out, but the poles and lights are gone.

Did the State of Tennessee not pay its bill and the Power Board took them down?

I was just wondering what was going on and if they will be put back?

PATRICIA HORTON

Elizabethton