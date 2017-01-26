Letters: A disturbing photo from the inauguration

Numerous photo opportunities were accessible to the Press for our country’s inauguration day, beginning with the early morning prayer service, wreath laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, the actual swearing in, the president’s inaugural address, the luncheon, the president and his wife walking along the parade route while being cheered by thousands and the end-of-day festive balls.

One ball was held primarily for our military, first responders and law enforcement. Your choice of a dark, prison-like photo makes one wonder why the Press printed something so unfavorable and obviously biased.

C.J. SIMS

Johnson City

Congressman Phil Roe’s proposal for TrumpCare includes a $7,500 tax deduction for individuals ($20,500 for families). What does this really mean for him and us?

Under his proposal, Roe will receive nearly twice the tax saving than the average American. Roe proposes that he go from receiving no insurance supplement to receiving one of the higher tax savings.

I now better understand why he recently stated, “I’ve got Obamacare, and I can barely wait to get off it.”

Tell Roe what you think about this proposal at his Washington office (202-225-6356). You may have to leave a message because they don’t seem to answer the phone much any more.

DENNIS GOLOB

Kingsport