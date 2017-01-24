Letters: A watchdog is needed to lead the EPA

Sens. Lamar Alexander and Bob Corker, who are thoughtful and reasonable, need to know that many of Tennessee’s citizens care about the EPA doing a very important job of protecting Tennessee’s clean air, water and workplaces. We read about a powerful insecticide turning up in major U.S. rivers a few years ago. More recently we are also aware of the polluted water in Flint, Michigan, and many other communities in our country.

We cannot afford disasters like this to happen in our state.

Voting for Pruitt is unacceptable for several reasons. Pruitt has allowed over 1,000 toxic pipeline leaks in Oklahoma and has not supported laws on prevention of neurotoxic pollutants like mercury and lead, which damage children’s developing brains.

As a former special educator, I am very concerned about toxic exposure of any kind. We do not want Pruitt in charge when accidents like a coal ash spill take place. We need a watchdog who will lead the EPA effectively while working with our industries for the present and future of our children and grandchildren.

NORMA MORRISON

Roan Mountain

A no brainer

I am for legalizing medical marijuana. Now that we know the benefits of marijuana for the treatment of multiple ailments including anxiety and depression.

We need to embrace anything that can replace and treat the epidemic we have today in the opioid abuse that is so aggressively taking control of the lives of many. We legally sell alcohol in every venue we can stick it in, but we fall very short in making public — not only the health problems — but the domestic abuse that is a direct result from alcohol use and abuse.

It has proven to destroy many lives, but we don’t talk about that. If we truly made decisions based on what makes sense, it is a no brainer. What proof do opponents of legalization have that marijuana destroys or adversely affects anything?

ROBIN SAULTS

Limestone